Campaigning for six Malaysian state polls kicks off after nomination closes

KUALA LUMPUR: Two weeks of campaigning for Malaysia's six state polls kicked off on Saturday (Jul 29) after candidates filed their nomination papers in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Penang.

Altogether 245 state seats are being contested for the Aug 12 polls.

The six states are holding elections separately from Malaysia's General Election last November as they decided not to dissolve their respective state assemblies back then.

Although the state polls have no direct impact on the federal government, they are the first major electoral test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government.

“God-willing, let’s all campaign in an orderly, courteous and civilised manner,” Mr Anwar, chairman of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, told reporters at a Selangor nomination centre, as quoted by Bernama.