Commentary: Malaysia state polls will complicate already prickly federal-state ties for PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: About 9.7 million Malaysians will head to the ballot box on Aug 12 to elect 245 assembly members in six states. How they may vote is still hard to gauge but the general consensus is that the status quo will hold.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan-led coalition will likely hold on to Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang. The state assemblies of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will likely remain under the opposition, or more specifically, the right-wing Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

Much of the attention on the upcoming state elections has been about their impact on Mr Anwar’s mandate. But the status quo at the state level poses no danger to Mr Anwar at the federal level, with his unity government enjoying a two-thirds majority in parliament.

It would however indicate federal-state ties are likely to stay prickly.

Over the last eight months since Mr Anwar came to power, ties between his unity government and the opposition-led states have been hostile, with PAS accusing Putrajaya of holding back on federal funding for economic development. Few analysts, if any, expect the situation to change.