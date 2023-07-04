Commentary: Malaysia PM Anwar faces crucial test in battle for Malay vote in upcoming state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Election fever is sweeping Malaysia again with the upcoming polls for the control of six states shaping up as a referendum on the seven-month administration of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

While Mr Anwar has received strong approval ratings from ordinary Malaysians for his leadership, stewardship of the economy and efforts to sharply dial down the temperatures in politics, the still-shaky appeal of his multi-racial Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition government among the country’s ethnic Malay community continues to be a drag on the country’s prospects.

Unless Mr Anwar can show that his government is gaining acceptance among ethnic voters in the upcoming state elections, the narrative in Malaysian politics will continue to be framed around the struggles of a multi-racial ruling coalition government against opposition forces made up exclusively of two Malay parties driving issues of race and religion.

That in turn would keep sentiment on the stock and currency markets skittish, undermining efforts by the government to attract much-needed foreign investment into a moribund economy.

The deep divide in the Malay community, which makes up more than 60 per cent of the population, is the chief cause of the country’s political grief.