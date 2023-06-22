Kelantan dissolves state assembly, paving way for Malaysia’s six state polls to be held

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian state of Kelantan has officially dissolved its 45-seat state assembly on Thursday (Jun 22), paving the way for the six state polls to be held.
According to Bernama, the dissolution follows an announcement by Kelantan chief minister Ahmad Yakob last Wednesday that the state assembly would be dissolved on this date after obtaining the consent of the state ruler Sultan Muhammad V.
The dissolution of Kelantan’s 14th state assembly was made six days before its term expires on Jun 28.
Six states – Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – are expected to hold their elections in July or August of this year. Kelantan is the first to dissolve its state assembly.
The remaining states in Malaysia have already held their state elections concurrently with the 15th General Elections (GE15) on Nov 19 or earlier.
Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan are presently governed by Pakatan Harapan (PH). Meanwhile, the governments of Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu are led by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) which is a component party of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.
PH and PAS previously decided not to dissolve the six state assemblies during GE15.
In the 14th General Election (GE14), PAS dominated the Kelantan state assembly after winning 37 seats while the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition secured eight, according to Bernama.
However, Ayer Lanas assemblyman Mustapa Mohamed later quit the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - a BN-component party - and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which is in the PN coalition.
This upcoming state election will see BN collaborating with PH while PAS forges cooperation with Bersatu through PN.
On Wednesday, Kelantan PAS secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat reportedly said that the party will contest 39 seats while Bersatu will face BN in the remaining six state constituencies, according to The Star.
Meanwhile, BN and PH were reported to have completed their seat allocation.
Kelantan UMNO information chief Zawawi Othman was reported as saying by Malaysiakini that BN candidates will be fielded in 31 seats, while 14 seats will be given to PH.
According to The Star, four other states have announced their dissolution dates. Selangor will dissolve its state assembly on Jun 23, Kedah and Penang on Jun 28 and Negeri Sembilan on Jun 30.
Terengganu has yet to announce the dissolution of its assembly but its state assembly will automatically dissolve on June 30.
An election must be held within 60 days of dissolution. The Election Commission (EC) must then meet and decide on the dates for nomination and polling, according to The Star.
The EC had reportedly said that the six states should hold the polls simultaneously and this was agreed upon by parties and coalitions from both sides of the divide.
Since Kelantan is the first to dissolve its state assembly, a simultaneous election for the six states means that it would need to be held no later than Aug 21.
According to the Star, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Azalina Othman Said said last week that the cost for the upcoming state elections is expected to reach RM420 million (US$90.3 million).
She said this in a parliamentary reply to Tampin Member of Parliament (MP) Mohd Isam Mohd Isa on the government's preparations to ensure the state elections ran smoothly with high voter turnout.