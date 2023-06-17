PAS and its chief Abdul Hadi seeking to exploit Malaysia's shifting political horizon

KUALA LUMPUR: A cleric has emerged as the most serious wildcard in Malaysia’s shifting political horizon.

After years as a fringe player in national politics, Mr Abdul Hadi Awang, 75, now occupies the political limelight together with his Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

PAS ranks as the single-largest entity in Parliament with control of 43 seats after Malaysia’s acrimonious November national election last year.

It leads the opposition coalition called the Perikatan Nasional (PN) together with the Malay nationalist party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan).

PAS is not only determined to become a mainstay in national politics, but is also bent on seizing the opportunities that are opening up amid Malaysia’s political tumult - largely a result of the deep splits in the country’s dominant Malay Muslim community that make up more than 60 per cent of the population.

Amid a growing conservativeness among ordinary Malays and their frustrations over corruption in politics, observers say that PAS has embarked on promoting a brand of politics wrapped in religion and ethno-nationalism.

The party has also stepped up its campaign to exploit the distrust which exists between some ethnic groups by demanding greater adherence to the sensitivities of Muslims.