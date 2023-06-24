Commentary: Gloves come off in spat between Malaysia PM Anwar and Mahathir Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The gloves are coming off in the decades-old rivalry between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, with skirmishes shaping up on several fronts.

In recent weeks, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reopened probes into controversial corporate transactions going back more than two decades. These were flashpoints in the souring relationship between the two men against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

One probe is widely believed to be a controversial RM2.3 billion (US$492 million) transaction that took place in November 1997, involving public listed entities Renong Bhd and United Engineers Malaysia Bhd (UEM), which were once at the heart of the business interests controlled by the then ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

MACC officials told CNA that the agency is also probing a separate transition that took place in May 1998, when national oil corporation Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) took over debt-laden shipping assets controlled by Dr Mahathir’s eldest son, Mirzan Mahathir. The deal had stoked heated criticisms that the then-Mahathir government was using public funds to bail out politically favoured entities.

Mr Anwar himself has come out with guns blazing, claiming during a convention of his political party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, that Dr Mahathir had enriched his children with contract awards and financial bailouts when in power.

Mr Anwar justified his claims by citing specific contracts, such as the Petronas takeover of Mr Mirzan’s Konsortium Perkapalan Bhd, according to court filings of his statement of defence, against a RM150 million defamation suit filed by Dr Mahathir in early May.