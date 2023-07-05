Malaysia to hold polls in 6 states on Aug 12

KUALA LUMPUR: Polling for the upcoming six state elections in Malaysia will take place on Aug 12, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday (Jul 5).

Nomination day will be on Jul 29 while early voting for security personnel such as the police and military is set to be held on Aug 8, said EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference in Putrajaya.

The six states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – did not hold their state elections concurrently with the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19 last year.

There are 45, 32, 36, 40, 56, and 36 seats in the respective state assemblies.

The six states instead dissolved their legislative assemblies last month.

Kelantan was the first to dissolve its assembly on Jun 22, while Terengganu was the last to dissolve its assembly on Jun 28.