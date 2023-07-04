Malaysia state polls: Stern action will be taken against parties playing up race, religion and royalty issues

GEORGE TOWN, Penang: The Malaysian police will take stern action against political parties that touch on issues involving race, religion and royalty - popularly known as 3R - in the upcoming state polls.

According to Bernama, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain said on Monday (Jul 3) that political parties are thus reminded not to play up sensitive issues, especially on the 3R, during the election campaign.

This is to avoid tension and fears that can disrupt harmony among the people, he said.

"We have observed that each time the 3R (issue) is raised, there will be disunity and disharmony among the community. After all, I believe that all those who will be contesting are seasoned politicians.

"We want the state elections to run smoothly and peacefully so that voters can go out safely to cast their votes," he was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters.

Mr Razarudin added that political parties are reminded to comply with the existing rules and laws, especially those related to the Election Offences Act 1954 and the Sedition Act.

"We (the police) have our recording and zone officers … will be monitoring the election campaigns and they will be at the talks.

“So if anyone is found to touch on the 3R, investigations will be carried out either by Bukit Aman (the Royal Malaysia Police) or the state contingent, " he warned.

The police chief also noted that all political parties contesting in the upcoming polls are advised to apply for ‘ceramah’ (political rally) permits as early as possible for administrative purposes as well as to prevent a clash of venues between rival parties.

“We do approve permits for applications made as late as 24 hours prior but we hope the applications can be done much earlier,” he said, according to Bernama.