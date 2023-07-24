Commentary: High stakes in Malaysia state elections for Muhyiddin, not just Anwar

HOBART, Australia: Six of Malaysia’s 13 states - Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan - will go to the polls on Aug 12, the first major election held since the 15th General Election (GE15) last November.

Almost everyone sees the state elections as an indirect referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government. The stakes could not be higher.

Mr Anwar’s administration - consisting of his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, arch-rival Barisan Nasional (BN), as well as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) - only came together in a tenuous alliance after GE15.

What is less frequently discussed is the fact that the state elections pose the same political risk for Muhyiddin Yassin, the head of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Mr Muhyiddin, also referred to by supporters as Abah (a deferential term for “father” in Malay), came extremely close to forming the government last year. He has been in Malaysian politics for decades and was prime minister for 17 months until his resignation in August 2021.