Muhyiddin and Mahathir cooperation will not affect PH-BN alliance in state polls: Malaysia PM Anwar

Separately, Mr Anwar said on Thursday that he had been informed by the presidents of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) about the respective parties’ decision not to contest in the state elections. MCA and MIC are BN component parties.

“They said that they will not contest at these elections, but expressed their support … I also expressed my gratitude for their willingness to help and defend the position of the unity government,” he said.

Ahead of the six state elections, PH and BN will be working together under a pact of cooperation, similar to its alliance at the federal level.

On Thursday, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also announced his support of the two component parties’ decision not to contest.

“As the BN chairman, I respect the decision made by both parties. Actually, we have allocated seats for MCA and MIC, but if that is what they have decided, we will discuss it,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

The deputy prime minister also noted that the matter will be discussed at the BN supreme council meeting next Monday.

Ahmad Zahid added that MCA and MIC would help to campaign for the unity government in the state polls.

On Wednesday, MCA and MIC announced that they would stay out of the state polls next month to focus on preparations for the 16th General Election (GE16).

When asked about the seats allocated to MCA and MIC, Ahmad Zahid - who is also the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president - said: “If they don’t want, then we take.”

UMNO is a BN component party. Ahmad Zahid stressed that BN, as a key and strategic component of the unity government, would continue to play an important role in facing the state elections.