Mahathir urges Malays to vote in upcoming Malaysia state elections to ensure Perikatan victory

KOTA BAHRU: Former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the Malays to come out and vote in the upcoming state elections, saying that it was the only way they could ensure the country belonged to them.

"We see sometimes that the Malays don’t go out and vote. In Kelantan, they go out and vote but in the other states, there are Malays who don’t go out and vote because they are supposedly fed up with politics.

"But if we don’t go out and vote, it is like voting for parties who are not worthy of winning and capable of governing," he said during a Perikatan Nasional (PN) mega rally in Kelantan’s capital that drew tens of thousands of people.

He urged Malays in the six states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan to "come out in numbers".

"Vote for our victory so that the country will remain as 'Tanah Melayu' (land of the Malays)."

This was the first time that Dr Mahathir, clad in a green vest synonymous with the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), shared the stage with the top leadership of Perikatan Nasional.

"Only by voting can we save (the Malays). We are not violent people who like to kill. We want the law to be upheld. The law gives us the right to decide who will be the government of the country.

"And we will use the law. We do not want to snatch away anyone’s rights. The other races can live in the country and can do business and become rich but not to the point that they say the country belongs to them," he said.