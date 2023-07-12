Malaysia state polls: Seat distribution finalised among unity government parties, says PM Anwar
KUALA LUMPUR: The seat distribution among the unity government component parties has been finalised for the upcoming six state polls, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Jul 11).
“(The distribution of seats) has been finalised in all states; there were only one or two states (with issues) which we will discuss and is to be settled tonight.
“We will give the dates for the announcement of candidates (for the polls) in two or three days’ time,” he was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters after chairing a Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).
Mr Anwar leads a unity government comprising his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the previous ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, among other parties. Other parties and coalitions that currently back the unity government include Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Warisan.
Meanwhile, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said after the meeting that the coalition will announce its list of candidates for the state elections next Friday, ahead of the nomination day on Jul 29.
Last Wednesday, the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) announced their decision not to contest in the state polls. MCA and MIC are BN component parties.
Subsequently, Ahmad Zahid announced his support of the two component parties’ decision not to contest, saying that both parties would help to campaign for the unity government in the state polls.
PH and BN will be working together in the state polls under a pact of cooperation, similar to its alliance at the federal level.
Six states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – will be holding their state polls concurrently on Aug 12.
According to Bernama, Mr Anwar said on Tuesday that the unity government will use the theme ‘Unity for Stability and Prosperity’ in facing the state polls.
However, the respective leadership in the six states may come up with additional slogans and election manifestos, he added.
“We discussed work preparations and strategies for facing elections in the six states and we are satisfied.
“We see that the spirit of loyal supporters can be enhanced and based on reports, I believe we can not only retain three states but also have the confidence to capture several others,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.
Before the recent dissolution of the six state assemblies, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang were under the PH coalition while Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah were under the rule of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS). PAS is a component party of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.
FINAL WARNING TO THOSE PLAYING UP 3R ISSUES: ANWAR
During the press conference on Tuesday night, Mr Anwar also issued a final warning to all parties to not exploit issues touching on race, religion and the royal institution - commonly known as 3R.
“This is the final warning from the government because I, as the prime minister, have no choice because of pressure from thinkers and to defend national security. This (matter) supersedes interests.
“Certain people feel they are too high up and great so they cannot possibly be charged or challenged … The country cannot be like this; we cannot consider and choose based on rank, descent or wealth,” he said, according to Bernama.
He added that Malaysia would not remain stable if desperate parties were allowed to continue to do whatever they pleased to preserve their authority or to seek new spheres of influence.
He also said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would monitor the situation without exception.
Over the past week, the PDRM said that PAS chief Abdul Hadi Awang and Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Lim Guan Eng are under investigation after allegedly making remarks on race and religion.
Last Monday, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain warned that stern action will be taken against political parties who play up sensitive issues, especially on the 3R, during the election campaign.
"We have observed that each time the 3R (issue) is raised, there will be disunity and disharmony among the community. After all, I believe that all those who will be contesting are seasoned politicians.
"We want the state elections to run smoothly and peacefully so that voters can go out safely to cast their votes," he was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters.