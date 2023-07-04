Multiracialism will lead to erosion of Malay rights in Malaysia: Mahathir

In his Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Mahathir said that the Chinese-based Democratic Action Party (DAP) - with the support of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) - has introduced a concept that sees Malaysia as a multiracial country.

The three are component parties within the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“In a multiracial country, there is no difference in standard between the Malays who are indigenous, and immigrants as well as their descendants,” Dr Mahathir wrote.

He stressed that the idea of a “Malaysian Malaysia” was not new and had been attempted by then-People’s Action Party leader Lee Kuan Yew. Prior to that, Dr Mahathir said that a similar attempt was made by the British during the Malayan Union.

He said that a “Malaysian Malaysia” will lead to an erosion of Malay land.

“A Malay country needs to be changed to a multiracial country (to make) a Malaysian Malaysia.

“Malay land will be eliminated and replaced with a multiracial country (that is) Malaysian Malaysia,” Dr Mahathir said.

Dr Mahathir also touched on how Malay rights will be eroded due to multiracialism, claiming that Malays will become poor and have their land sold mostly to rich immigrants. The government will also sell its estate to other “rich entities” that are mostly not Malay-based, he said.

“Finally, the Malaysian government will not be able to be influenced by Malays. We are seeing in the region places that are no longer ruled by Malays, the Malays are having terrible luck.”