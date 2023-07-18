Malaysia state polls: How has Islamic party PAS maintained dominance in Kelantan, despite slow pace of development?
Since 1990, the Islamic party PAS has governed the northeastern state, which has a population of around 96 per cent Muslims.
KOTA BARU, Kelantan: Despite its failure to deliver much material development, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has held a firm grip over Kelantan for most of Malaysia’s post-independence history.
Since 1990, the Islamic party has governed the northeastern state, which has a population of around 96 per cent Muslims and holds a special place in the hearts of the faithful.
PAS’ Kelantan deputy youth chief and civil servant Abdul Malik said faith and public service are intertwined, adding that this is fundamental for a generation eager to contribute to the progress of their state.
“How the state government rules align with our educational teachings,” said the 39-year-old, who attended Islamic schools for most of his life.
“It's not about stagnation or rejecting development. Rather, the leadership emphasises a holistic approach that encompasses both the physical and spiritual aspects of our lives.”
BUILDING A STATE ON ISLAMIC VALUES
PAS’ ability to project its Islamic credibility with fervour has given it the edge over its long-time rival, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a Malay nationalist party that is seen to be secular.
PAS wants to form an Islamic state, one that is built on Islamic values such as promoting moral conduct, upholding social justice, and championing economic equity.
These promises have struck a chord with Kelantan’s conservative electorate.
One Kelantan resident said: “With that aspect of piety, we can educate the nation, the country, to prove that we can give completely with religion.”
Malay and Islamic identities play a central role in politics in Kelantan, often dubbed as the Verandah of Mecca and is celebrated for its Islamic learning and scholars.
Political parties have to employ this rhetoric to effectively connect with voters, but projecting an Islamic image is not enough to sustain power, said observers.
DEEP-ROOTED CONNECTIONS WITH THE COMMUNITY
They noted that PAS’ success lies in its deep-rooted connections with the community.
It engages in grassroots activities such as religious and social programmes, from giving political sermons in mosques to setting up party-affiliated kindergartens.
“PAS goes to the grassroots to visit an ailing person or person seeking help, and it is how the party touches people at the grassroots.”
PAS, which has built a fortress in Kelantan, is also solidifying its influence in Terengganu and Kedah.
Together with another Malay party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS is part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition that swept all but one parliamentary seat in these three states at Malaysia’s 15th General Election.
Observers have termed PN’s triumph as the “green wave”, and the tides seem to be moving west and south.