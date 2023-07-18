Malaysia state polls: How has Islamic party PAS maintained dominance in Kelantan, despite slow pace of development?

“How the state government rules align with our educational teachings,” said the 39-year-old, who attended Islamic schools for most of his life.



“It's not about stagnation or rejecting development. Rather, the leadership emphasises a holistic approach that encompasses both the physical and spiritual aspects of our lives.”

BUILDING A STATE ON ISLAMIC VALUES

PAS’ ability to project its Islamic credibility with fervour has given it the edge over its long-time rival, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a Malay nationalist party that is seen to be secular.



PAS wants to form an Islamic state, one that is built on Islamic values such as promoting moral conduct, upholding social justice, and championing economic equity.



These promises have struck a chord with Kelantan’s conservative electorate.



One Kelantan resident said: “With that aspect of piety, we can educate the nation, the country, to prove that we can give completely with religion.”