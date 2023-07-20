Malaysia state polls: Can Perikatan Nasional sustain its winning momentum in Kedah?
Since 2008, the state government has changed hands four times.
ALOR SETAR, Kedah: The Malaysian state of Kedah – where political tides have been known to shift dramatically – will be a key battleground at the Aug 12 state elections.
Since 2008, the state government has changed hands four times.
The Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition established its dominance in the state at Malaysia’s 15th General Election last November, winning all but one of the 15 parliamentary seats.
KEDAH AN IMPORTANT GATEWAY FOR PN’S POWER EXPANSION
Observers said securing a victory in Kedah is crucial, as it serves as an important gateway for Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and PN's power expansion into Malaysia’s west coast.
Kedah’s caretaker chief minister and PN’s poster boy Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is leading the charge.
He became the state’s chief minister in 2020, after the infamous Sheraton move that led to the collapse of the then-PH government.
While the 48-year-old is adored by the locals, he is a polarising figure in the political arena.
But under his leadership, Kedah has attracted billions of ringgit in investments and created thousands of new jobs.
PN is banking on this track record to secure 33 of the 36 seats up for grabs.
“From 2020 to 2023, our achievements show our effectiveness, integrity, leadership, transparency, and dedication,” said PN’s Kedah election director Hilmi Wahab.
“These are the main points that attract the people and the voters to ensure our victory in Kedah.”
Known as the nation’s rice bowl state, Kedah has recently been the focus of government projects and high-profile visits, underscoring the importance placed on winning over residents’ support.
UNITY GOVERNMENT GEARS UP FOR ALL-OUT CAMPAIGN
The Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) unity government is gearing up for an all-out campaign in the northern state.
The unity government alliance comprising PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) – both of which had governed the state before – has pledged additional development in areas such as agriculture technology if voters align with the federal power.
To show his coalition’s commitment, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has made multiple visits up north to announce greater government funding for the state.
“I am friendly towards Kedah's development even though they say I don't give allocations,” said Mr Anwar at a community event in Kubang Pasu, Kedah.
“RM1.57 billion (US$350m) allocated, 455 projects, even district officers know. Don't politicise the people's development.”
But political analysts said winning Kedah will still be a tall order for the unity government, adding that the carrot-and-stick approach might not work.
Moreover, its rival PN’s influence extends beyond the rural Malay-majority areas, reaching into areas with a sizeable minority population.
“But it doesn't mean that they will vote for the government's coalition. It's very difficult for PH and BN to mount a serious challenge to the current PN dominance in the state.
“They can minimise the damage done by maximising the voter turnout by non-Malays, and hopefully hold on to some of the seats they already have.”
The unity government alliance, which is going all out to win all six states at the upcoming polls, is setting aside internal differences, with even the Borneo bloc pledging support for the peninsular parties.
While the state elections have no direct impact on the federal administration, observers believe the campaign period is expected to be an intense battle as both government and opposition look to establish dominance in Malaysian politics.