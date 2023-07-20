Malaysia state polls: Can Perikatan Nasional sustain its winning momentum in Kedah?

UNITY GOVERNMENT GEARS UP FOR ALL-OUT CAMPAIGN

The Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) unity government is gearing up for an all-out campaign in the northern state.



The unity government alliance comprising PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) – both of which had governed the state before – has pledged additional development in areas such as agriculture technology if voters align with the federal power.



To show his coalition’s commitment, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has made multiple visits up north to announce greater government funding for the state.



“I am friendly towards Kedah's development even though they say I don't give allocations,” said Mr Anwar at a community event in Kubang Pasu, Kedah.

“RM1.57 billion (US$350m) allocated, 455 projects, even district officers know. Don't politicise the people's development.”



But political analysts said winning Kedah will still be a tall order for the unity government, adding that the carrot-and-stick approach might not work.



Moreover, its rival PN’s influence extends beyond the rural Malay-majority areas, reaching into areas with a sizeable minority population.