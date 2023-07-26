Malaysia’s economy tops campaign agenda ahead of six state elections on Aug 12

Meanwhile, the opposition are focusing on the rising costs which are hurting the public.

HELPING THE URBAN POOR

The Ministry of Economy’s economic planning unit had rolled out an initiative in February this year, to help the country's poor increase their income by at least RM2,000 (US$437) each month.

A total of RM750 million has been set aside for the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) under the 2023 budget.

Known as the “fishing rod” programme, it provides the needy with vending machines to sell their home-made products.

Ms Normala Diana Mohd Yazal, a vendor under the programme, told CNA: “It is easy to sell. We can just put our food in the machine, go back and monitor from home.”

Another vendor Norfaridah Mohd Noor said: “It really helps because we can collect cash everyday and use it to pay for children’s school expenses and petrol for our car so that we can pick up our children.”