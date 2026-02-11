10 new TB clusters detected in Malaysia, with Johor recording highest number of cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detected 10 new tuberculosis (TB) clusters across seven states as of last Saturday, with Johor recording the highest number of cases at 37, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Tuesday (Feb 10).

The Johor cluster involves 29 children and eight adults. The first detected case in the cluster was traced to a 72-year-old female religious teacher in Kota Tinggi, reported local media.

The remaining cases were identified through active testing and contact tracing by Health Ministry officers.

TB is an airborne infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It most commonly affects the lungs but can affect almost any tissue or organ in the body, according to Singapore’s HealthHub portal. It can cause permanent lung damage if not treated early. Not everyone who is exposed to TB develops the illness.

“As of Feb 7, we have identified 903 close contacts who went for TB screening. Symptomatic individuals were immediately treated at the Health Ministry facilities,” Dzulkefly told Parliament during Minister’s Question Time, as quoted by Bernama news agency.

He was responding to a question from Kuala Langat Member of Parliament Ahmad Yunus Hairi on the latest status of TB clusters by state, the number of active cases under monitoring and measures in place to prevent further spread.

Media outlets reported last week that at least six students were among those infected in the Kota Tinggi cluster.