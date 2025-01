‘People just watch’: Malaysia PM Anwar says attack on disabled man in Terengganu reflects poorly on society

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent assault of a disabled man at a Terengganu market reflects poorly on Malaysian society, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said through his political secretary as various politicians called for stern action against the attackers.

“What the prime minister fears is that such incidents might reflect poorly on our society. Firstly, people just watch as someone is beaten and, even worse, when a disabled person is assaulted in public,” Anwar’s political secretary Azman Abidin told the media on Tuesday (Jan 21).

“We do not want this to be the image of our society … It should not have happened.”

Azman visited the victim, 47-year-old Ahmad Nor Al Faizan, at the psychiatric ward of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Terengganu on behalf of the prime minister, who is currently at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ahmad was beaten and dragged by several people at the Padang Astaka Chukai Farmers’ market in Kemaman, Terengganu on Friday (Jan 17). A nearly two-minute video of the assault has gone viral on social media, prompting a flurry of reactions by politicians and raising the question on whether a Good Samaritan law could have helped.

According to the police, Ahmad lost control of his motorcycle and allegedly crashed into a roadside noodle stall, causing food items to topple.

In the video, several people, including the vendor, responded by attacking him and pouring oily noodles on his head. One of them then kicked him as he was cleaning his face with rainwater.

Malaysia’s Social Welfare Department has confirmed that Ahmad is a registered holder of the Persons with Disabilities (Mental Disability) card.

Ahmad sustained several injuries from the incident but is in stable condition and expected to be discharged from the hospital within a day or two, local media reported.

Five men aged 18 to 60 have been arrested following the incident.