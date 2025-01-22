‘People just watch’: Malaysia PM Anwar says attack on disabled man in Terengganu reflects poorly on society

“INHUMANE” AND “HEARTBREAKING”, SAY POLITICIANS

Various groups and political factions have spoken up since the incident.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil on Tuesday said the attack was inappropriate and should not have happened.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Social Welfare Department condemned the incident, calling it an “inhumane” act that went “far beyond the acceptable standards of social conduct” in Malaysia.

Youth chief of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Muhamad Akmal Saleh has pledged free legal aid for the victim and vowed to pursue justice for him.

“It is heartbreaking to see the victim being treated so cruelly. How could they kick him in the face and drag him along the road?” he said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Bersatu Youth chief Aziman Hadi Nazri also criticised the attack, calling it a violation of religious values and legal principles.

“We call on the authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and take stern action against those involved under Section 147 of the Penal Code (for rioting),” he said in a statement on Monday.

UMNO is part of the ruling coalition while Bersatu is in the opposition.

Ahmad’s wife Faridah Abdul Karim told the media she would leave investigations to the police.

“We (the family) will not forgive those who assaulted my husband, even though someone has called to meet and resolve the matter,” she told the New Straits Times on Monday after a visit by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s political secretary Megat Zulkarnain.

Megat told Bernama that UMNO would provide all necessary assistance to the victim, including legal representation and support for the victim’s two sons aged 10 and four.

Former senator Ras Adibah Radzi slammed members of the public who just stood by and watched the “heartbreaking” incident.

“The victim was on his own and was dragged and kicked by a group of citizens for an offence we believe was unintentional. But what is even more disheartening is that those present at the scene merely stood by and watched without offering any assistance,” she said in a statement published on Facebook.

Ras Adiba, the president of disability rights non-governmental organisation OKU Sentral, also said people with disabilities face various challenges daily and called the violence towards the victim “deeply troubling”.

WOULD A GOOD SAMARITAN LAW HELP?

The incident has also raised questions on whether a Good Samaritan Law could have prompted bystanders to step forward to help.

Malaysia is considering such a law to encourage people to assist in emergencies without fear of legal consequences, such as being sued for unintentional harm caused when offering help. Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed on Dec 14 his ministry is considering whether to introduce the law.

Countries such the United States, United Kingdom, Australia as well as some in Asia have such a law and Malaysia will benchmark against them, he said.

Speaking to CNA, Ras Adibah said such a law was “unnecessary” and it was more crucial to promote empathy through more disability awareness campaigns.

“I think … we just need to have a conscience; shouting, kicking and hurting other people is a no-go,” she said.

Additional reporting by Izzah Aqilah Norman