Thai footballer killed in lighting strike during match in Narathiwat province; Malaysian among 12 others injured

NARATHIWAT, Thailand: A Thai footballer was killed while 12 others - including a Malaysian player - were injured after lightning struck a football pitch in the Sungai Golok town in Thailand’s southern Narathiwat province on Tuesday (Aug 4) evening.

Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt said the incident occurred at about 5.30pm local time amid heavy rain during the semi-final match of the regional Golok FA Cup football tournament at Santiphap Stadium, Malaysian news outlet the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

The match was between Abu x Nong Sirin and SAMCOLT, a mixed team comprising Thai and Malaysian players. Golok FA Cup also features other Malaysian teams such as Kelantan FC, Sirikhunt said.

Sungai Golok sits near the border of Thailand and Malaysia’s Kelantan state.

The man who was killed was identified as 24-year-old Sofwan Awae, a winger of the third-tier semi-professional club Yala FC.

Sofwan was playing for the Abu x Nong Sirin team in the tournament, according to the Thai Enquirer, though there are conflicting reports on this.

He previously played for Pattani FC and had signed with Yala FC only days before the incident.

Thai police had received an emergency call at about 5.30pm on Tuesday and rushed to the scene where they found Sofwan in critical condition.

“Although the emergency medical team made every effort to save him, the victim succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the incident,” Thun said, as quoted by Malaysia news agency Bernama.