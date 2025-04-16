Malaysian police probe viral video of university students wearing KKK robes for class assignment

PETALING JAYA, Selangor: Malaysian authorities are investigating a viral video involving university students wearing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes which has sparked outrage online.

Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman told the media that a police report regarding the video was received at about 7.24pm on Tuesday (Apr 15).

The same day, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) defended the students’ act, saying that their donning of the extremist group’s costumes was part of a class assignment for its ‘Contemporary Global and Legal Issues’ course.

This was also mentioned by the Sepang police, local media reported.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the video was believed to be part of an assignment under ‘Contemporary Global and Legal Issues’ and featured a reenactment of the historical oppression of the black community in the US by the extremist KKK,” Norhizam said in a statement on Wednesday, as quoted by local media.

Norhizam added that the students’ presentation was believed to be aimed at enhancing understanding of racial discrimination and how new laws have been enacted to address it.

“The public is advised to refrain from making any speculations or sharing false news that may create unease,” he said.

The Ku Klux Klan, or the KKK, is a white supremacist group founded in the 1860s that has historically promoted racist ideologies and acts of terror against minority groups, particularly African-Americans.

In its statement on Tuesday, UiTM said that the costumes and visual elements used were intended to “enhance understanding and appreciation of the topic presented” as well as to provide a more comprehensive picture from both historical and global perspectives.

“The visual approach used is part of a pedagogical method to support high-impact delivery in the classroom, in line with the course objectives that promote critical thinking and civic awareness among students,” the statement said.

UiTM also confirmed that the incident took place at the university’s campus in Dengkil, Selangor.

The university also said that it did not consider the students’ presentation to be religiously offensive, local news outlet Free Malaysia Today reported.

It added that it emphasised values such as tolerance, respect and cultural sensitivity in academia and remains committed to responsible and ethical education.

“We hope this explanation can clarify the actual situation and prevent any misinterpretation of the assignment that was carried out,” it added.

UiTM also urged the public to assess the incident through an academic lens and to consider the context of the situation.