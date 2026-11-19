KUALA LUMPUR: The UN refugee agency said its Malaysian office has stopped its registration and documentation activities following a decision by the government to build its own system for managing asylum seekers.



UNHCR said it fully supported the government's efforts to strengthen its asylum management framework and remains engaged on a transition roadmap to ensure continued protection for refugees.



"The proposed roadmap emphasises appropriate safeguards, effective communication and collaboration among all relevant stakeholders," it said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 18).



Malaysia is not a party to the UN refugee convention and regards asylum seekers as illegal migrants. UNHCR has previously registered, documented and provided support to refugees in Malaysia, mostly persecuted Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.



The UN's top court is set to rule on Thursday whether Myanmar's 2017 military campaign against the Rohingya amounted to genocide.



Rights groups have criticised Malaysia's refugee registration programme, citing a lack of transparency or adequate safeguards. The government has said it allows refugee data to be better managed, including for identity verification and monitoring.



UNHCR said it would provide technical advice and cooperation throughout the transition and continue other activities including resettlement and support to refugees with urgent protection needs.