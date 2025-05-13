Investments in Malaysia’s semiconductor industry remain uncertain amid tariff tensions, say experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s booming semiconductor industry has been facing pressures from uncertainty caused by United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs, as well as competition from the rest of the region.

The world’s sixth-largest exporter of semiconductors was hit last month with a 24 per cent levy on all US-bound exports, except semiconductors and several other electronics. It was part of sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump on almost all of America’s trade partners.

While he suspended the tariffs for 90 days shortly after, the reprieve will come to an end in less than two months.

Within this period, Malaysia - where 60 per cent of exports to the US comprise semiconductors and electronic goods - will have to negotiate a trade deal with the Trump administration.

Experts say that to meet this challenge, the Southeast Asian nation must actively work to enhance its position, including moving towards more advanced chip design and production.

UNCERTAINTY HALTS INVESTMENTS

Last year, Malaysia launched its National Semiconductor Strategy to help the sector move up the value chain by attracting investments to achieve this goal.

The government’s roadmap is aimed at getting firms to shift from outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing to more high-end work such as integrated circuit design, high-end manufacturing and niche equipment.