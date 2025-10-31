Mother of autistic boy found dead in stream sentenced to 5 years’ jail by Malaysia court

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of an autistic boy who was found dead near a stream in Malaysia’s Selangor state two years ago was on Friday (Oct 31) sentenced to five years’ jail for neglect by a Sessions Court.

Local media reported that Ismanira Abdul Manaf – the 30-year-old mother of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin – was found guilty of neglect resulting in physical harm to her son in December 2023.

"The court finds that the defence has failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case,” said Petaling Jaya Sessions Court judge Syahliza Warnoh, as quoted by news outlet The Star.

"Accordingly, the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and the accused is hereby found guilty and convicted of the charge as amended and decided by the court today."

She added: "The court further finds that on the day of the incident, the accused allowed the deceased to walk behind her without proper supervision, which ultimately led to his disappearance."

Free Malaysia Today reported that Ismanira was also ordered to sign a two-year good behaviour bond with one surety and a security deposit of RM3,000 (US$716).

Furthermore, she has to undergo 120 hours of community service, which must be completed within six months of her release from prison.

The case that had sparked outrage and sorrow across the country.

Zayn was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023 in Damansara Damai, after his disappearance was noticed by his mother when she returned to the family home in Apartment Idaman in Selangor’s Petaling Jaya.

Ismanira had told local media then that Zayn had last been seen by some schoolchildren entering the jungle near the building and after informing her husband and local residents, she filed a police report and enlisted the help of local authorities.

Zayn’s body was found a day later, lying close to a stream near his home.

On Friday, Ismanira broke down in tears in the dock as she was sentenced, the New Straits Times reported.

Meanwhile, her husband – 30-year-old Zaim Ikhwan Zahari – covered his face with his hands while seated in the public gallery.

Ismanira, alongside Zaim, had initially faced a joint charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. The article states that a person responsible for a child commits an offence if they neglect the child in a manner likely to cause physical injury.

At the end of the prosecution’s case, Syahliza – the Sessions Court judge - ordered Ismanira to enter her defence but acquitted Zaim.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.