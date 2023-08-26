IN FOCUS: 'Not alone' but it can be overwhelming – what it's like raising a child with autism

WHAT’S NEEDED TO BRIDGE THE GAP

The needle is slowly moving. About 30 per cent of working-age people with disabilities are currently employed, with the Enabling Masterplan 2030 aiming to increase that percentage to up to 40.

The Enabling Guide website by SG Enable provides caregivers and persons with disabilities information about workshops and support groups. An Enabling Services Hub that offers fitness classes, support networks and respite care for caregivers has also been set up by SG Enable and SPD – a local charity that helps people with disabilities.

Still, support could be better for individuals with autism across the spectrum at all life stages, said experts and parents.

Ms Chan, the occupational therapist, pointed out that “early and timely intervention” has proven to be “extremely beneficial to the development and well-being of children with autism” beyond school. These practices also help the child's participation and engagement at home.

But she suggested that “perceived social stigma”, as well as the lack of understanding of the support that SPED schools and intervention centres can provide children with autism, could be why some parents may not be receptive to seek a diagnosis or access intervention services. This, in turn, could affect the child.

“Placing autistic children in mainstream settings, without holistic support, can have adverse effects on the child's overall well-being. Autistic children can find it stressful to manage social situations (bullying, navigating friendships) … and life skills, on top of academic demands,” she said.

“This can have an impact on the autistic child's mental well-being, self esteem, and learning.”

Expressing concern for his son and daughter, who both have higher support needs, Mr Tan believes help for this end of the spectrum “where (it) is desperately needed, can be quite absent and far more complex”. It is also “far more difficult and far more expensive to sort out”.

His experience with schools has been “not bad” – but he fears what will happen to his children once they turn 18, which is the age they graduate from SPED schools and funding stops. This is what industry professionals call the “post-18 cliff effect”.

To give their child “a fighting chance of a normal life”, adult daycare facilities become “critically important” for parents, he added. But this area is “in desperate shortage at this point”.

Clinical psychologist Dr Annabelle Chow added that there should be an emphasis on financial and legal planning for the future, including a Power of Attorney or Lasting Power of Attorney.

More can also be done to raise awareness and promote access to services that are available, she said. “It takes a village to raise a child – any child.”

Despite the support available, however, Mr Tan suggested that the “biggest impediment” remains parents who are “not fully at peace” with their child’s diagnosis.

And one solution is to address, not avoid, their grief.

“Surely there must be some kind of mechanism in the system that supports parents going through this stage of grieving to help them come to terms with it,” he said.

“So that they can deal with the issue as opposed to bottling it up and having it erupt.”