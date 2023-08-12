Hopes, frustration and resolve on display as voting kicks off to a slow start in Malaysian state polls

Speaking to reporters outside the school after casting his ballot papers, Mr Anwar urged residents across the six states to come down and vote as early as possible.

"Based on what we have seen so far, the voting process is smooth across all six states and the situation is calm," said Mr Anwar.

"Campaigning is over and I hope everyone will come together and reaffirm ties with one another. This is state elections, but (whatever the results will be) the federal government will continue its work as per normal," he added.

Former Selangor chief minister Azmin Ali, who is contesting in the Hulu Kelang seat, said he was very happy and excited to be back at the seat where he first secured a mandate from the people in 1999.

Mr Azmin was then representing Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) but after political manoeuvring in 2020, he is now with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, a component of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

"God willing, I am confident that we will secure a huge majority in Hulu Kelang and many other states seats in Selangor," he told reporters at his voting centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Klang Gate on Saturday morning.

He said PN wanted to develop Selangor as a "supersmart" state, adding that "to achieve this, we must convince domestic and foreign investors with a comprehensive economic policy".

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad also cast his vote in the Anak Bukit seat in Kedah at 9.22am Saturday.

"I hope the voters come out in numbers because this election is important to decide our future, the direction of the state and the country," he said in a post on Facebook.