Malaysians advised to halt non-essential travel to Middle East: Foreign ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's foreign ministry has urged Malaysians to suspend non-essential travel to the Middle East because of the rapidly escalating United States-Iran conflict.

In a statement on Sunday (Mar 1), the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said Malaysian travellers were strongly advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight schedules and route adjustments, warning that the fluid situation on the ground, coupled with flight disruptions, made travel unpredictable.

“The Foreign Ministry’s Operations Room in Putrajaya is actively coordinating consular efforts,” it said.

Wisma Putra also advised all Malaysians to register their presence immediately via the E-Konsular website to facilitate timely communication and assistance.

It also urged Malaysians to adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities, shelter in place if advised, and continuously monitor the official social media pages of their respective Malaysian diplomatic missions for real-time local updates.

“The ministry urges all Malaysians to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified rumours, and rely strictly on official news sources and official ministry channels for accurate updates,” it added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s diplomatic missions are continuously monitoring developments and coordinating consular assistance for citizens affected by flight cancellations and sudden airspace closures.

These diplomatic missions have been in contact with Malaysians stranded in countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Syria, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. All contacted individuals have been reported safe, according to local media.