Minor highway crash in Malayia turns fatal after Mercedes ploughs into crash site, killing two

What began as a minor car collision turned fatal within seconds along a major highway in Malaysia.

The accident happened at about 4.20am on Tuesday (Jan 20) along the Federal Highway towards Klang.

A motorcyclist who had stopped at the scene recorded the aftermath of an initial two-car crash in which a black Honda HR-V had rear-ended a black Proton Suprima, prompting the drivers to step out of their vehicles to inspect the damage.

Malaysian police said the Honda was driven by a 50-year-old man with a female passenger, while the Proton was driven by a woman in her 20s.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

As they were inspecting the damage, a silver Mercedes-Benz driving in the same direction sped into the scene and ploughed into the group, running over three people who were standing on the road.

The Federal Highway is a divided highway with three lanes in each direction.