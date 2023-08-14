Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organiser as sexual harassment allegations swirl

JAKARTA: The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organisers of sexual harassment.

The New York-based organisation said in a statement late on Saturday (Aug 12) that it had decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella.

Six contestants in a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with police, accusing local organisers of asking them to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, in a room with about two dozen people present, including men. Five of the contestants said that they were then photographed topless.

“In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics,” the Miss Universe Organization said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The organisation also said that it would be cancelling this year’s Miss Universe Malaysia as the Indonesian franchisee also holds the licence for the pageant. It said it would make arrangements for the Indonesia 2023 title holder to compete in Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador late this year.

The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant was held from Jul 29 to Aug 3 to choose Indonesia’s representative to the 2023 Miss Universe contest, and was won by Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld.

PT Capella Swastika Karya is an Indonesian beauty company which took over the licence for Miss Universe Indonesia in March from Yayasan Putri Indonesia or YPI, an Indonesian foundation that held the licence for 30 years.

The company’s founder, Poppy Capella, denied her involvement in the physical examination during the contest and said that she is against any kind of “violence and sexual harassment”.

“I, as the national director and as the owner of the Miss Universe Indonesia licence, was not involved at all and have never known, ordered, requested or allowed anyone who played a role and participated in the Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 process to commit violence or sexual harassment through body checking,” she posted on social media late on Saturday.