Monsoon rains submerge villages, fields in Myanmar

WETLET, Myanmar: Severe monsoon flooding has swamped villages and paddy fields in central Myanmar, forcing people out of their homes including those already displaced by war, an AFP reporter and the UN said.

"The suffering we are facing, I can't even put into words how painful it is," said Cho Myint, a 53-year-old villager from Wetlet township in the central Sagaing region.

Standing by an upturned boat, she told AFP on Friday (Aug 14) that her family had been forced to flee rising floodwaters and was "left with nothing".

The UN on Friday said that since July, severe monsoon flooding in Sagaing, Rakhine, Irrawaddy and Kachin states has affected an estimated 390,000 people - 230,000 in Sagaing alone.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the numbers included people affected by the civil war triggered by Myanmar's 2021 military coup.

U Sint, another villager from Wetlet township, said some war refugees in the area lived in small, temporary shelters that were "completely submerged".

"They couldn't save anything. It is really terrible," he said.

The floods had also "ruined" many people's livelihoods, he added.

"The rice seedlings have already been swept away... In this area, it's simply impossible to plant paddy anymore," he told AFP.

"Even if we were to sow seeds again, the land hasn't emerged yet."