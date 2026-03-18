Trespasser caught in viral hippo Moo Deng's Thai zoo pen

BANGKOK: A Thai man broke into the zoo enclosure of Moo Deng, an endangered baby pygmy hippo and internet sensation, police said on Wednesday (Mar 18), as the zoo filed a trespassing complaint.

Moo Deng, whose name translates as "bouncy pork", has gained global attention thanks to social media videos showing her adorable antics, drawing tens of thousands of visitors and boosting zoo ticket sales.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, about a two-hour drive from the capital Bangkok, said a Thai national had unlawfully entered the animal's pen on Tuesday.

Footage of the close encounter released by local media showed a man wearing a tank top, shorts and sandals inside the enclosure and recording Moo Deng with a tablet.