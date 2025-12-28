Myanmar junta stages election after five years of civil war

YANGON, Myanmar: Voting begins Sunday (Dec 28) in Myanmar's heavily restricted polls, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.

Former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains jailed and her hugely popular party dissolved after soldiers ended a decade-long democratic experiment in February 2021.

Campaigners, Western diplomats and the UN's rights chief have all condemned the phased month-long vote, citing a ballot stacked with military allies and a stark crackdown on dissent.

The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party is widely expected to emerge as the largest one, in what critics say would be a rebranding of martial rule.

The Southeast Asian nation of some 50 million is riven by civil war and there will be no voting in rebel-held areas.

In junta-controlled territory, the first of three rounds started at 6am (7.30am, Singapore time), including in constituencies in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital Naypyidaw.

The run-up has seen none of the feverish public rallies that Suu Kyi once commanded, and the junta has waged a withering pre-vote offensive to claw back territory.

"It is impossible for this election to be free and fair," said Moe Moe Myint, who has spent the past two months "on the run" from junta air strikes.

"How can we support a junta-run election when this military has destroyed our lives?" she told AFP from a village in the central Mandalay region.

"We are homeless, hiding in jungles, and living between life and death," said the 40-year-old.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has not responded to AFP requests for interview, but has consistently framed the polls as a path to reconciliation.