Myanmar junta preparing for December election, top general says

The chief of Myanmar's ruling junta vowed on Thursday (Mar 27) to hold a free and fair election in December, as he urged armed opponents in a widening civil war to renounce violence and pursue dialogue.

Min Aung Hlaing during a speech at the country's annual armed forces day parade said the military was seeking to hold a "dignified" election and promised to transfer power to the winning party.

He told hundreds of soldiers assembled at the sprawling parade ground in the capital Naypyidaw that they must support a free and fair, multi-party vote.

"The necessary preparations are underway for the election," he said. "We are working ... to hold the election people desire, which is a free and fair and multi-party democratic election."

"We will transfer power to the winning party," he added. Despite being locked in a civil war, the economy in tatters and dozens of political parties banned or refusing to take part, the military is determined to forge ahead with an election, which critics have derided as a sham to keep the generals in power through proxies.