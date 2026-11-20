COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The head of the United Nations General Assembly urged Myanmar on Friday (Nov 20) to bring home hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees, a day after a landmark genocide ruling.

"Myanmar must bring the Rohingya home," Khalilur Rahman told thousands of refugees gathered at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in neighbouring Bangladesh, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its judgment against Myanmar.

"A judgment on paper is not justice in life - now it must be given effect," Rahman said, calling for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of those displaced by Myanmar's actions.

More than a million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, most having fled a brutal 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.

The ruling marked the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that it had found a state responsible for genocide, a victory for the mostly Muslim minority's long campaign for justice.

Hundreds of Rohingya watched the proceedings on a giant screen in Cox's Bazar on Thursday, with many breaking down in tears as the verdict was announced.

"I call upon Myanmar to fulfil these obligations in good faith, comply with international law and demonstrate that it can give meaningful action to the court's provisions," Rahman said.

"The international community also has a major responsibility to ensure implementation - we must act together to press for full compliance... Only then will the judgment make a difference in the lives of the Rohingya."