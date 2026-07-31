Negeri Sembilan polls: Can BN-PN pact to target Malay vote defeat PM Anwar’s coalition?

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: For United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) member Mohd Wan Riduan, 65, slipping on his Barisan Nasional (BN) vest and cap no longer carries the awkward sting it once did.

Gone are the days he had to defend BN’s alliance with traditional rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the state of Negeri Sembilan to others.

Today, the retiree firmly backs BN’s new electoral pact with Perikatan Nasional (PN). UMNO is BN’s lynchpin party.

While party loyalty had compelled him to back PH in the 2023 Negeri Sembilan state election, the political landscape has shifted ahead of Saturday’s (Aug 1) state polls.

“I think BN going with PN is a much better fit compared to PH. There is unity among the Malay parties,” said the hardcore UMNO supporter, who is voting in Sikamat constituency.

PN is Malaysia’s largest opposition coalition at the national level, whose cooperation with BN to unite the Malay vote has been a major theme in the Negeri Sembilan hustings.

Mohd Wan said many of his close friends who were fellow UMNO members had chosen to sit out the last election in protest against the pact with PH, but things will look different at the ballot box this time.

“When BN was with PH, I was teased and labelled 'UMDAP' until it rang in my ears,” he told CNA at a PN campaign event on Jul 29.

“UMDAP” is a blend of “UMNO” and “DAP” or Democratic Action Party, which is part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s PH pact and has traditionally drawn support from non-Malay voters.

“People were really angry, and even within my family, there were so many disagreements over this. I am relieved they have now chosen to go with PN. Today, I can wear my vest and cap proudly,” said Mohd Wan.