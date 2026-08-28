Nepal and China resume flood rescue after lake threat eases, death toll tops 500

NUWAKOT, Nepal: Nepal and China resumed rescue operations that had been suspended briefly in the flood-hit Himalayas on Friday (Aug 28) after risks from an overflowing lake were found to be manageable, easing fears of fresh devastation.

Wednesday's catastrophic flood caused by a glacier collapse killed 547 people in Nepal and five in China's Tibet, with almost 1,000 more missing in the two countries.

A huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris cascaded through Himalayan mountain river systems after the collapse, and also led to the formation of a lake where water continued to collect and rise.

OVERFLOW SPARKS FRESH PANIC

On Friday, the lake's reservoir had topped 2.5 million cubic metres of water, up from the estimated 1.5 to 2 million cubic metres recorded a day earlier, before overflowing into the Lhende Khola river and then into the Trishuli, authorities and witnesses in Nepal said.

The overflow sparked panic and warnings from authorities in Nepal, leading to rescue operations being suspended for about three hours. The risk of the lake bursting had prompted all Chinese rescue personnel and vehicles to withdraw on the Chinese side as well and stand by in a safe area, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Both resumed rescue operations after the threat eased.

"By noon, as the risk posed by the upstream dammed lake was deemed manageable, rescue operations for the Gyirong mudslide disaster quickly resumed and were stepped up," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Nepal's army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet told Reuters that rescue operations had been temporarily halted after the flood alert but it was found that the rise in the water level was only by about 0.6m.