Nepal disaster exposes growing challenge of monitoring Himalayan hazards

KATHMANDU: As the first images of a deadly torrent ripping through Nepal’s Trishuli River valley emerged on Aug 26, some of the region’s leading glaciologists were sitting in a conference room across the Chinese border in Sichuan province, watching in dismay.

Some of the scientists who know the Himalayas best were discussing the gaps in monitoring and understanding cryosphere hazards at a regional scientific network meeting.

And the mountains had just demonstrated their staggering power.

“It was really very shocking, and I think nobody who has been working in cryospheric science for decades ever anticipated this scale of disaster,” said Dibas Shrestha, an assistant professor at Tribhuvan University’s Central Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The cryosphere refers to parts of the Earth system where water is frozen.

In the same venue was Miriam Jackson, a glaciologist and climate scientist with vast experience examining Himalayan glaciers and hazards. She immediately recognised the type of high-mountain hazard scientists have long been concerned about.

“It was very clear that this was a huge event, and there were going to be many fatalities and a lot of damage. I was certainly very shocked, but to be honest, not really surprised,” said Jackson, a research scientist at the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate.

A bedrock failure high in the mountains had brought down a section of rock and ice, which became a destructive flow travelling more than 100km downstream, something experts have labelled a multi-hazard cascade.

As of Sep 12, 1,386 people were killed and 5,130 are officially recorded as missing.