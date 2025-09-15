New Nepal interim ministers sworn in after protests

KATHMANDU: Nepal's new interim prime minister unveiled her first ministers on Monday (Sep 15), as the Himalayan nation seeks to restore order after deadly youth-led anti-corruption protests that ousted the previous government.

Under an outdoor awning and against the backdrop of the fire-damaged presidential office, President Ram Chandra Paudel gave the oath of office to three key ministers in a ceremony broadcast on television.

Protests, sparked by a ban on social media and feeding into long-standing economic woes, began on Sep 8 and quickly escalated, with parliament and key government buildings set ablaze.

It was the worst unrest since the end of a decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

At least 72 people were killed in two days of protests, with 191 still recovering in hospital, according to government figures.