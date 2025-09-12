From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal's protest movement targeted the elite

KATHMANDU: As protesters in Nepal stormed parliament this week, forcing the prime minister to quit, luxury hotels and residences were attacked by arsonists amid anger at the lavish lifestyle of the elites in one of the world's poorest countries.

The demonstrations, popularly referred to as the Gen Z protests, as most participants were in their teens or early 20s, have triggered Nepal's worst upheaval in years, forcing unpopular leader KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday (Sep 9), a day after 19 protesters were killed in violence.

The death toll has since risen to 34, with more than 1,300 were injured, Nepal's health ministry said.

Leaders of the Gen Z protest movement distanced themselves from the arson attacks, blaming infiltrators, but analysts point to mounting frustration at wealth inequality in Nepal and at perceived corruption within Nepal's political leadership.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

While the parliament, the prime minister’s office and the Supreme Court were still burning, arsonists also attacked five-star hotels, including the Hilton, the Hyatt Regency and Varnabas Museum Hotel.

The Hyatt Regency, a sprawling property near Boudhanath Stupa, among the most important Buddhist sites in Nepal and a draw for tourists, was damaged by protesters, Bhushan Rane, the hotel's front office manager, told Reuters.

No guests or staff were injured, Rane added. Due to the political unrest, the hotel will remain closed until further notice.

Tourism is the lifeblood of Nepal's economy.