Nepal's young protesters, army in talks to decide interim leader

KATHMANDU: Nepal's army will resume talks on Thursday (Sep 11) with "Gen Z" protesters to decide a new interim leader for the Himalayan nation, an army spokesperson said, after angry demonstrations that killed 30 and forced the prime minister to resign.

Soldiers patrolled the quiet streets of Kathmandu, the capital, after its worst protests in years triggered by a social media ban that authorities rolled back after 19 deaths as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds.

"Initial talks are on and would continue today," Raja Ram Basnet, the spokesperson, told Reuters, referring to the discussions on a new interim leader. "We are trying to normalise the situation slowly."

The death toll from the protests had risen to 30 by Thursday, Nepal's health ministry said, with 1,033 injured.

Prohibitory orders will stay in Kathmandu and surrounding areas for most of the day, the army said in a statement, while an airport spokesman said international flights were operating.