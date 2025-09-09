Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli quits as deadly anti-corruption protests spiral

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday (Sep 9) resigned following anti-corruption protests in the country.

Protests against a social media ban in Nepal turned deadly on Monday after at least 19 people were killed during clashes between the police and demonstrators.

Oli, 73, had said in a letter that he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths during the protests.

"I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems," Oli said in a letter to Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Seventeen people were killed in Kathmandu, police said, and two more in the eastern district of Sunsari, according to local media.

Kathmandu police spokesman Shekhar Khanal said about 400 people were injured, including more than 100 police.

The ban, which saw several social media sites including Facebook, YouTube and X blocked, was rolled back on Tuesday.

"The government was not in favour of stopping the use of social media and will ensure an environment for its use," Oli wrote after an emergency Cabinet meeting where the interior minister resigned.

He also said an "investigation committee will be formed to investigate and analyse" the protests.