Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli quits as deadly anti-corruption protests spiral
Protests against a social media ban in Nepal turned deadly on Monday (Sep 8) after at least 19 people were killed during clashes between the police and demonstrators.
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday (Sep 9) resigned following anti-corruption protests in the country.
Oli, 73, had said in a letter that he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths during the protests.
"I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems," Oli said in a letter to Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel.
Seventeen people were killed in Kathmandu, police said, and two more in the eastern district of Sunsari, according to local media.
Kathmandu police spokesman Shekhar Khanal said about 400 people were injured, including more than 100 police.
The ban, which saw several social media sites including Facebook, YouTube and X blocked, was rolled back on Tuesday.
"The government was not in favour of stopping the use of social media and will ensure an environment for its use," Oli wrote after an emergency Cabinet meeting where the interior minister resigned.
He also said an "investigation committee will be formed to investigate and analyse" the protests.
The unrest is the worst in decades in the poor Himalayan country that is wedged between India and China, and has struggled with political instability and economic uncertainty since protests led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.
Arrival of planes from the southern side at Kathmandu airport, Nepal's main international gateway, was closed because of poor visibility due to the smoke from fires set by protesters in areas nearby, aviation authority official Gyanendra Bhul said.
Hundreds of people from some towns located near the India-Nepal border had started marching towards Kathmandu to support the protesters, one of the protesters told Reuters by phone.
"We are still standing here for our future ... We want this country corruption-free so that everyone can easily access education, hospitals, medical (facilities) ... and for a bright future," protester Robin Sreshtha told Reuters TV.
Organisers of the protests, which spread to other cities in the Himalayan country, have called them "demonstrations by Gen Z", driven by young people's widespread frustration with the government's perceived lack of action to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.