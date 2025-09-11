'Nowhere is safe': Singaporeans stranded in Nepal shaken by unrest but staying positive

SINGAPORE: After saying goodbye to her family in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, last Friday (Sep 5), Singaporean IT professional Ms Yeow was looking forward to a fun and relaxing trip in the country with her friend from Malaysia.

Her husband and two sons had a separate travel agenda - they were planning to spend the next five days hiking to Annapurna Base Camp, before descending and reuniting with Ms Yeow, who only wanted to be identified by her last name.

Ms Yeow, 52, and her friend spent three days in Kathmandu, before flying to the city of Pokhara on Sunday, where they planned to stay another three days.

On Tuesday, they were sitting at a cafe near their hotel and having coffee when “very loud” noises broke out in the distance, she told CNA. She recalled a crowd carrying flags was marching steadily in her direction.

Ms Yeow did not know it then, but a protest was starting to break out.

“The shops around one by one all started to lower their shutters. The cafe manager told us we are safe inside the cafe and they closed the shutters,” she said.

What she was witnessing was a ripple of Nepal's worst unrest in decades, which kicked off on Monday, leaving at least 19 people dead.

Young demonstrators in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal took to the streets to protest against corruption and a social media ban, eventually forcing the resignation of prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has since advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Nepal, describing the situation as an “uncertain and volatile situation”.

