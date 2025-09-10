MFA advises Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Nepal amid protests
Singaporeans in Nepal are advised to remain vigilant and avoid large crowds and areas affected by demonstrations, the ministry said.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Nepal amid protests that have left at least 19 dead.
Describing it as a "uncertain and volatile situation", Singaporeans who are already in the country should remain vigilant and avoid large crowds and areas affected by demonstrations, said MFA in its updated travel advisory on Tuesday (Sep 9).
"They should also monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of local authorities," it added.
At least 19 people were killed on Monday when police dispersed young demonstrators in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal. They were demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.
Despite the government rolling back its order and apps returning online on Tuesday, protests continued and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign.
The unrest is the worst in decades in the Himalayan country.
MFA said in its advisory that there are reports of violence and casualties, and wide-ranging curfews have been imposed across Kathmandu as of Tuesday.
Tribhuvan International Airport in the city was also closed on Tuesday.
Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights between Singapore and Kathmandu – SQ 442 and SQ 441 – on Tuesday were cancelled.
SIA said on its website that customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.
"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights between Singapore and Nepal may be affected," said the airline.
Nepal is home to some of the world's most popular trekking trails, including Everest Base Camp and the Annapurna Circuit.
Tour agents CNA spoke to on Tuesday advised travellers to defer travel to Nepal in the short term.
Mr Ganga B Budhathoki, founder of Brothers Int’l Tours and Trading, said his company is closely monitoring developments in the country. The tour agency specialises in Nepal tours.
He said the company does not have immediate groups travelling to the country because it is the monsoon season. There have also been no cancellations of any scheduled trips.
"Such demonstrations have occurred in the past as well, and they typically settle down quickly," said Mr Budhathoki, adding that trekking season begins in early October.
He said that he is confident that "everything will be back to normal in the coming days", and that his brothers in Nepal shared the same sentiments.
Mr Timothy Heng, founder of an expedition company, The Outside, said it currently does not have any expeditions scheduled in Nepal.
"Even though it’s August, the peak trekking season hasn’t started yet. Last year’s late winter also shifted the usual seasonal patterns, so this period is a little bit early for trekking," he added.
Guides working with the company had told them about the app bans and "communication challenges" even before the news broke internationally.
"The situation could either calm down or escalate, and until it stabilises, travellers should give the country and its people space to resolve their domestic issues.
"The mountains will always be there, there’s no need to rush," he added.