MFA advises Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Nepal amid protests

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Nepal amid protests that have left at least 19 dead.

Describing it as a "uncertain and volatile situation", Singaporeans who are already in the country should remain vigilant and avoid large crowds and areas affected by demonstrations, said MFA in its updated travel advisory on Tuesday (Sep 9).

"They should also monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of local authorities," it added.

At least 19 people were killed on Monday when police dispersed young demonstrators in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal. They were demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.

Despite the government rolling back its order and apps returning online on Tuesday, protests continued and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign.

The unrest is the worst in decades in the Himalayan country.