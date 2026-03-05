Nepal votes in key post-uprising polls
Votes open Thursday for a new parliament in Nepal, as young leaders challenge older politicians following anti-corruption protests.
KATHMANDU: Nepal votes Thursday (Mar 5) for a new parliament, six months after deadly anti-corruption protests toppled the government - a high-stakes showdown between an entrenched old guard and a powerful youth movement.
Key figures contesting for power include the Marxist former prime minister seeking a return to office, a rapper-turned-mayor bidding for the youth vote, and the newly elected leader of the powerful Nepali Congress party.
Nearly 19 million voters will choose who replaces the interim government in place since the September 2025 uprising, in which at least 77 people were killed, and parliament and scores of government buildings were torched.
Youth-led protests under a loose Gen Z banner began as a demonstration against a brief social media ban, but were fed by wider grievances at corruption and a woeful economy.
Sushila Karki, the interim prime minister, has urged people to vote "without any fear", and thousands of soldiers and police are deployed at polling centres.
The polls, which open at 7am local time (9.15am, Singapore time), are one of the most hotly contested elections in the Himalayan republic of 30 million people since the end of a civil war in 2006.
The election has seen a wave of younger candidates promising to tackle Nepal's woeful economy, challenging veteran politicians who have dominated for decades and argue that their experience guarantees stability and security.
"We are so hopeful," said Sashi Gurung, 33, who will vote in Kathmandu.
"This election is not a normal election. This is going to be one of the changing points for Nepalis, for Nepal."
"HAS TO BE CHANGE"
Helicopters have flown voter materials to snowbound mountain regions across Nepal, home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, including Mount Everest.
But all eyes will be focused on the hot farming plains youth of the capital, where all three prime ministerial hopefuls are contesting seats - a departure from past elections that focused on the capital Kathmandu.
That includes the usually sleepy eastern town of Jhapa, the site of a head-to-head contest between two key rivals.
KP Sharma Oli, the 74-year-old Marxist leader ousted as prime minister last year and seeking a return to power, is being challenged in his home constituency by former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician.
The Jhapa-5 constituency - with around 163,000 voters - will determine whether Oli secures his seat or whether Shah enters parliament.
Shah, from the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has cast himself as a symbol of youth-driven political change, encouraging voters to "ring the bell" of change, in reference to the party symbol.
Also in the race as aspiring prime minister is Gagan Thapa, 49, the new head of the country's oldest party, Nepali Congress, who has told AFP he wanted to end the "old age" club of revolving veteran leaders.
"So many people, including Gen Z, sacrificed their lives," said Shiv Shrestha, 57, who will vote in the Jhapa district.
"There has to be change," he added. "Corruption must stop, and more employment opportunities should be created here in Nepal. What happened last year should not happen again."
More than 3,400 candidates are running for 165 seats in direct elections to the 275-member House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, with 110 more chosen via party lists.
Nepal's mountainous terrain presents logistical challenges in transporting the ballot boxes after the voting ends.
"We will also use helicopters to collect them. Once they are collected and counting begins, we will publish the results within 24 hours under the direct election system," Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari told reporters on Wednesday.
Results under the proportional representation system may take longer.
Analysts say the vote is unlikely to deliver an outright majority for any single party.
It could take several days for full results - and longer if negotiations for a coalition government prove tricky. Voting will close at 5pm (7.15pm, Singapore time).
Source: AFP/fs
