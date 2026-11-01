New restrictions kick in as Delhi battles pollution in winter

NEW DELHI: The authorities in New Delhi have stepped up anti-pollution measures, including higher parking fees and work-from-home orders, seeking to curb toxic smog in one of the world’s most polluted capitals.

The restrictions, which came into force on Sunday (Nov 1), include a doubling of vehicle parking charges and work-from-home arrangements for government and private-sector offices aimed at cutting traffic emissions.

The authorities will also bar vehicles that do not comply with mandated emission standards from entering the capital, while a ban on all dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activity takes effect immediately.

“From Nov 1... Delhi’s Winter Action Plan comes into effect with stricter pollution controls, stronger enforcement and 24×7 monitoring,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office said in a statement.

“We humbly request all Delhiites to follow the guidelines and contribute towards making Delhi’s air cleaner and healthier.”