North Korea's Kim Jong Un reviews country's progress at key party congress

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began reviewing the country's progress in the past five years that brought "great transformation" during the second day of a key party congress, state media KCNA said on Saturday (Feb 21).

North Korea's Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party opened on Thursday and is expected to last a few days. As the country's biggest political event held every five years, it sets policy and can bring changes in leadership roles beneath supreme commander Kim.

North Korea's ruling party hailed "remarkable successes" in fields such as politics, economy, culture, defence and diplomacy under Kim's rule during the past five years, KCNA said.