North Korea's Kim sets forth steps to boost Russia ties as US and Seoul warn about weapons deals

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered unspecified steps to further develop relations with Russia after his recent visit to the country as the US and South Korea warn that any cooperation on military weapons would be dangerous and bring consequences.

During a Politburo meeting on Wednesday (Sep 20), Kim arranged for work to be done on further developing bilateral ties at "a new high level at the practical stage” to consolidate “the success” of his Russia trip, the official Korean Central News Agency said on Friday.

Kim underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation in every field, making a substantial contribution to the promotion of the well-being of the people of the two countries, KCNA said.

While travelling in Russia’s Far East, Kim met with President Vladimir Putin and visited key Russian military and technology sites. The two suggested they would cooperate on defence issues but gave no specifics, which left South Korea and its allies - including the United States - uneasy.

Experts speculated North Korea and Russia likely discussed banned arms transfer deals and other cooperation measures during Kim's six-day trip last week. They say the two countries are serious about sharply boosting their ties while they are engaged in separate confrontations with the West.