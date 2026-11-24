TAIPEI: Taiwan, the birthplace of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, awoke on Tuesday (Nov 24) to see its homegrown hero back as head of the company he co-founded less than two weeks after being forced out.

Huang is a big star in Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and the island is a critical link in the global AI supply chain.

His visits regularly draw crowds of fans and reporters, a phenomenon that local media have called "Jensanity".

Huang's resignation earlier this month, following revelations of his extramarital affairs and questions over whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, was met with shock in Taiwan. Supporters have said they never ruled out a comeback.

"For Taiwan, I think this is very good news ... You only have to look at how sharply Taiwan's stock market fell in the days after he stepped down," said Venus Chang, 51, who works in finance in Taipei. "His contribution to Taiwan has been enormous. That's why I'm genuinely delighted to see him return."

Gary Wu, a 31-year-old engineer, said his first thought after seeing the news of Huang's return overnight was the likely boost to Taiwan's stock market.

"Sure enough, by this morning I could see it had hit the daily limit-up," he said. "So we've got money to put food on the table now."

Taiwan's benchmark index closed up 9 per cent on Tuesday, rebounding from an eight-month low.