Jensen Huang’s stunning return as Nvidia CEO: A timeline of events
From scandal and resignation to a comeback that sent Nvidia shares soaring 31.5 per cent in a day, CNA traces Jensen Huang’s dramatic fall and rise - and the stock’s wild ride with him.
Nearly two weeks after Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive of Nvidia, the Taiwanese-American tech billionaire on Monday (Nov 23) was reinstated as CEO in a stunning comeback.
Huang had stepped down earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. His resignation plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.
US stocks surged on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 6 per cent as Huang’s reinstatement drew investors back to AI-related shares after last week’s rout. Nvidia soared as much as 36.6 per cent after its board announced his return.
Huang’s comeback followed strong public pressure for his reinstatement, including from US President Donald Trump, industry figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and prominent venture capitalists. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew over 180,000 signatures.
In a statement, Huang said that he was honoured to return and "can’t wait to get back to work".
Videos circulating on social media showed the CEO - wearing a navy jacket instead of his signature black leather jacket - with his hand over his heart, looking up at employees gathered across multiple floors in the building.
"I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around," he said, amid cheers and applause.
Here’s a timeline of how the controversy unfolded and how Nvidia's share price has taken a wild ride with him.
Oct 29: US investigation reported, Huang defends business dealings
The New York Times (NYT) reported on Oct 29, 2026, that US authorities had investigated Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, "who had a close relationship with Jensen Huang" - over suspicions that she had been "passing intelligence to Beijing" and helped circumvent US restrictions on advanced AI chips.
The NYT report stated that US President Trump was "briefed and took no action".
It also raised questions about Alice Huang’s relationship with the Nvidia CEO.
Closing share price: US$213.66, 0.8 per cent down from Oct 28.
Oct 30: Alice Huang suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence
The next day, the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Alice Huang was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.
"Investigators believed the woman, Alice Huang, was recruited based on her relationship with Jensen Huang," the WSJ report said, also attributing concerns to Singapore officials about her relationship with Huang and alleged intelligence connections.
Speaking to Bloomberg News on Oct 30, Huang described Nvidia’s dealings with Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed as "normal and not unusual" and said that the company had checked that Megaspeed did not illegally divert Nvidia AI chips to China.
"We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one," Huang told Bloomberg - also describing his interactions with Alice Huang, who was "no longer with Megaspeed", as typical of those with Chinese customers and executives.
That same day, Beijing rejected the espionage allegations, describing them as "groundless speculation" and an attempt to "smear China".
Closing share price: US$204.64, 4.2 per cent down from Oct 29.
Oct 31: Trump voices support for Huang
On Oct 31, a Saturday, Trump voiced his support for Huang in the wake of the NYT report, calling him "brilliant", adding that Washington was looking "very closely" at the issue.
"I have a lot of respect for Jensen. I didn’t know about the specific thing, but I hope he’s going to be OK. He's a great, brilliant person, and we want to protect our brilliant people," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.
"We’re going to check it out very closely," he added.
Huang has advised Trump on AI policy and was among the bevy of tech CEOs who joined the US leader on his visit to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Nov 4 to Nov 5: US lawmakers seek briefing from Nvidia CEO
Three senior Republican lawmakers requested a closed-door briefing from Huang over the reported intelligence allegations.
In a letter dated Nov 4, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast, House Select Committee on China chairman John Moolenaar and House Intelligence Committee chairman Eric Crawford asked Huang to appear before them on Nov 18.
According to Reuters, the lawmakers sought information about the allegations and Nvidia's procedures for protecting sensitive information from foreign intelligence operations.
Nvidia responded that its chief executive regularly meets customers and business leaders worldwide, and that its cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information rather than sensitive trade secrets or information affecting US national security.
Closing share price on Nov 5: US$181.60, 9.3 per cent down from Nov 4.
Nov 8: Huang admits his infidelity
In a bombshell message to Nvidia employees dropped on a Sunday, Huang admitted that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife, following reports about his alleged relationship with Alice Huang.
Huang wrote that his actions had "hurt her" and their children. "There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."
He added that he took "full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused" and "accepts the criticism that comes with it". He also said that he remained "fully committed to Nvidia" and "supports the independent investigation".
"I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security," Huang said.
Following Huang's admission, Nvidia announced that its board was launching an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
Closing share price: US$186.64 on Friday (Nov 6), 2.8 per cent up from Nov 5.
Nov 9: Trump defends Huang
Following the revelations, Nvidia's stock drop wiped about US$190 billion off its market value.
Meanwhile, Trump described Huang as an "honorable guy" who had "done an amazing job for our country". However, speaking to reporters, he said he had not discussed the affair allegations with Huang.
"I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on," he added.
Chinese government officials again dismissed allegations of Chinese espionage during a routine press briefing on the same day.
"The so-called allegations of Chinese espionage are entirely baseless and amount to nothing more than smears and attempts to discredit China," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun.
Closing share price: US$178.67, down 4.3 per cent from Nov 6.
Nov 10: Shareholder sues Nvidia and Huang
The Associated Press (AP) on Nov 10 reported that a shareholder had sued Nvidia and Huang, accusing them of deceiving investors in their responses about Huang’s affair.
The complaint accused Nvidia and Huang of failing to disclose the affair and issuing false statements about Nvidia’s relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed, which posed a “material risk” to Nvidia’s reputation and business prospects.
It is common for shareholders to sue companies after unexpected share price declines.
Closing share price: US$168.89, down 5.5 per cent from Nov 9.
Nov 11: Alleged second affair involving Huang
In another blow to Huang’s reputation, the New York Times on Nov 11 reported the tech billionaire had an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of health care.
The report cited five people who worked at the company, and followed another report that Nvidia’s company board was preparing to oust Huang from his position.
While this affair remained unconfirmed, Nvidia shares fell nearly 4 per cent in extended trading.
Closing share price: US$173.73, up 2.9 per cent from Nov 10.
Nov 12: Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO
Huang announced his resignation as CEO of Nvidia on Nov 12, with the company’s chief financial officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO.
Kress and longtime Nvidia engineer Ian Buck had emerged as the leading internal candidates among investors and analysts even before Huang's departure.
Closing share price: US$166.19, 4.3 per cent down from Nov 11.
Nov 13: US lawmakers summon Huang
US lawmakers on Nov 13 summoned Huang to face their questions in December following his resignation. At this point, the scandal had wiped almost half a trillion dollars off Nvidia's market valuation, AFP reported.
"Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology," Republican Senator Tim Scott wrote on X.
Scott added that he was requesting Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify in December before the Senate Banking Committee, which he chairs, last week.
Huang is also scheduled for a closed-door interview with three House of Representatives committees on Dec 1, on threat of subpoena.
Closing share price: US$162.85, 2 per cent down from Nov 12.
Nov 16: Huang discusses comeback with allies
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times on Nov 16 reported that Huang was considering a comeback as Nvidia’s CEO.
One source told FT that they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for Huang’s return and also try to garner support from the White House.
The campaign to reinstate him as CEO saw support from tech industry leaders and many of Nvidia’s employees.
SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, CEO of video game maker Epic Games, were among thousands of people who signed an online petition calling for Huang to return to the company.
Trump told reporters that he would welcome Huang’s return at Nvidia. "I would certainly not mind seeing that.
"I think he learned a big lesson."
Closing share price: US$156.14, 4.1 per cent down from Nov 13.
Nov 17: Nvidia chair says board will not rehire Huang
Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones on Nov 17 said the board did not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO, despite the latter saying that he was ready to return.
Hours before Nvidia’s quarterly results were released on Nov 17, Huang said he "would be honoured" to come back as CEO if the board decided his return would be in the best interest of shareholders and employees.
However, Jones quashed that possibility on a call with analysts after Nvidia's earnings were released, saying the board would take the search for a new CEO "very seriously" and would consider internal and external candidates.
Nvidia doubled its revenue in its third quarter to more than US$115 billion, the company reported on Nov 17, exceeding analysts' expectations.
Closing share price: US$155.46, 0.4 per cent down from Nov 16.
Nov 20: Nvidia shares fall further, Trump calls for second chance
Anthropic’s much-hyped arrival on Wall Street could not arrest Nvidia's slide. The record US$81 billion listing failed to dispel growing worries about the sector’s massive investments and sky-high evaluations.
Traders were also spooked by the US Commerce Department's move to close a loophole allowing Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely, adding to worries that a new Democratic-led Congress will impose further restrictions on the sector.
Meanwhile, Trump again sang Huang's praises, saying that the former CEO should be "given a second chance".
"I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?" Trump told reporters.
"I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance."
Trump defended Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions".
"I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell," he said, referring to the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia.
Closing share price: US$125.53, 14 per cent down from Nov 19.
Nov 23: Nvidia shares surge with Huang’s return
In a surprise move on Monday, Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang as its president and CEO.
"The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Jones said in a statement on Monday.
Huang's comeback boosted Wall Street and sent Nvidia's shares soaring. However, even after gaining nearly US$1 trillion in market value on the news, Nvidia is worth about a fifth less than it was a month ago.
The reversal came after pressure was applied to the tech giant's board by Trump and Huang's Silicon Valley allies. The board met late on Sunday in discussions that even interim chief executive officer Colette Kress was unaware of.
Closing share price: US$165.05, 31.5 per cent up from Nov 20.