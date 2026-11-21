NEW YORK: Technology shares nosedived on Friday (Nov 20) and dragged stocks into the red around the world, after AI firm Anthropic's bumper market debut failed to dispel growing worries about the sector's massive investments and sky-high valuations.



Anthropic shares briefly rocketed from an initial offering price of US$83 to over US$110 on Thursday despite a broader sell-off on Wall Street, but fell back sharply with the price plunging back below US$89 at the close on Friday.



"The performance of the shares over the coming days and weeks could provide one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors believe the enormous sums being poured into AI will ultimately generate attractive returns," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.



While Anthropic surged on its Nasdaq debut, the tech-dominated index struggled on Friday, closing down more than five per cent.



New York's broader S&P 500, which also trades the shares of the world's biggest tech companies, shed 3.7 per cent on Friday, extending a run of losses.



"The disappointing performance has reinforced concerns about elevated AI valuations and the enormous capital commitments required to support the industry's growth," said Briefing.com analysts in a note.



"Neither Anthropic's IPO nor Nvidia's strong earnings has been sufficient to restore confidence, with investors continuing to sell into rebound attempts.



James Reilly of Capital Economics said the fall in tech stocks could "have further to run."



He labelled the prospect of an "AI bust in 2027" his central forecast and a growing worry for investors.



"This doesn't mean we think the technology is a dud, nor that demand will collapse. But the revenue hurdle to justify the scale of AI investment looks very demanding," he wrote.