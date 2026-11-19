NEW YORK: Anthropic's market value hit US$2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday (Nov 19), soaring past SpaceX's massive June launch as investors rushed to buy shares of the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company.

The stock opened at US$111.5, 34 per cent higher than the IPO price of US$83. It was last trading at US$108.72.

The Claude chatbot maker's IPO, together with Tuesday's earnings report by AI poster child Nvidia, signals the industry has nominally passed the two big tests facing it this week.

Strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has somewhat cooled in recent weeks.

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI. Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies," Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the Anthropic debut.

AI technology has boosted economic growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher in a data-centre-sceptic Democratic tsunami in the US midterm elections.

Investors who once embraced the boom have turned skeptical in recent weeks over concerns that the enormous spending needed to build out the sector and the mounting debt loads may not be justified by the eventual returns.

Anthropic, too, has signalled it may tap debt markets.

"At some point in the future we're hoping to be investment grade, and debt is an instrument that we have available to us, and we'd like to use at some point in the future," CEO Dario Amodei told CNBC in an interview.